J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.6% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,545,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,280,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,247,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,711,000 after acquiring an additional 951,506 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,699,201. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.