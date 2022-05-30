J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,480 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after buying an additional 462,968 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after buying an additional 66,483 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,393 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 179,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,817. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

