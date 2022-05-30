J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $76.71. 610,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,728,150. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.