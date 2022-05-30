iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.15. 322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average is $125.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

