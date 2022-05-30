iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,853 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $36,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.70. 39,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,146. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $103.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

