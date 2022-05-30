iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,043 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average of $133.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

