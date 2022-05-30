iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Family Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Family Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 4.1% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,397 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13.

