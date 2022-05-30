iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares during the period.

Shares of HEWG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.17. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,674. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64.

