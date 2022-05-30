IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IronNet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

IronNet stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. IronNet has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $93,270.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $532,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,522,205 shares of company stock worth $5,663,172 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IronNet by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IronNet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

