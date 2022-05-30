IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $220.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.57 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.24.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.