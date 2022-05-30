IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $105,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $20.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

