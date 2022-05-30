IOST Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $323.06 million and $22.76 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

