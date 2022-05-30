Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) to post $2.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Intuit posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.84.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $16.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.48. The stock had a trading volume of 164,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,851. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.54. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,786,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,662 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

