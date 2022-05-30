inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews bought 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $62,705.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in inTEST by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.