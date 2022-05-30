Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $6,000.00 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS:IKTSF opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76.
About Intertek Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertek Group (IKTSF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.