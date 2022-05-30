Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITRK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($83.10) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,739.88 ($72.23).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,675 ($58.83) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,030.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,238.71. The company has a market cap of £7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,529 ($56.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,824 ($73.29).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 71.60 ($0.90) dividend. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.84), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($488,001.48).

Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.