International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $46.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.56.
ICAGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.34) to €1.95 ($2.07) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.
