International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by Third Security LLC

Third Security LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 0.9% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Third Security LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 134.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 71,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.27. 279,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average is $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

