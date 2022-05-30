Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

IBKR stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,270,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $35,997,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.