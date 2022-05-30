Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.13. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $19,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,373,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 35.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 94,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.98. 92,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

