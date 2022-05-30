Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) versus Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Critical Survey

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silk Road Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.56%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 492.96%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -51.93% -67.38% -35.24% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -20,479.29% -76.48% -63.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $101.47 million 11.20 -$49.81 million ($1.61) -20.09 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $1.77 million 257.51 -$303.66 million ($1.54) -1.29

Silk Road Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silk Road Medical beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. The company engages in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, such as head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, including recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); and Lassa fever. Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Department of Defense (DoD), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800 for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

