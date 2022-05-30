Ink (INK) Reaches Market Cap of $268,227.66

Ink (INK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $268,227.66 and approximately $29,893.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 172.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12,495.30 or 0.41128745 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00483582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.