Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 566,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,886. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,816,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Infosys by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 95,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Infosys by 25.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 861,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 173,020 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

