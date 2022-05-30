Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in May

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 156,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.2546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

IMBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.57) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($20.62) to GBX 1,780 ($22.52) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

