Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in May

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 156,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.16.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.2546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
About Imperial Brands (Get Rating)
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Brands (IMBBY)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.