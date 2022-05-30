Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 250,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 209,004 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 64,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

