Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 185,441 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.31% of Cryoport worth $63,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $26.22 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

