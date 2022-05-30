Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 185,441 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.31% of Cryoport worth $63,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $26.22 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.