Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 10,000 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.15% of Columbia Sportswear worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

