Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $45.04 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 86,753 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $45,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

NYSE CVS opened at $98.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

