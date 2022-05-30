Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $17.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.14% of Ciena worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

