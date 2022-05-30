Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1,248.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,730 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $428.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.75. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

