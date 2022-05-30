Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.58.

NYSE LLY opened at $323.48 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $196.68 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $307.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,327,818 shares of company stock valued at $380,782,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

