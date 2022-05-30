Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 4.69% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $421.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.64. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

