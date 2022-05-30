IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 567.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

