IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,383 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
