IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM opened at $119.77 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

