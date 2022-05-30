IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,108 shares of company stock worth $42,628,785. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $506.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.96 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

