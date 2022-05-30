IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,513 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,356,000 after acquiring an additional 155,235 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,762,000 after acquiring an additional 232,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,234,000 after acquiring an additional 603,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $39.87 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.