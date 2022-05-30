IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $510,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,582 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,017 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 17,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,652,000.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $168.24 on Monday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.79.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 3.19%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

