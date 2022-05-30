IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,687,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 114,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,372,000 after purchasing an additional 414,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,157,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,573 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $59.97 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

