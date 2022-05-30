IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

RWJ opened at $116.19 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.08.

