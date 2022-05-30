IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 752 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $102.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

