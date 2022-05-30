IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives GBX 1,095.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($13.79).

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($15.23) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.53) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of IGG traded down GBX 4.88 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 720.13 ($9.06). 589,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 784.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 788.07. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 689.50 ($8.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.92).

In related news, insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 703 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of £703,000 ($884,610.54). Also, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($45,614.70).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

