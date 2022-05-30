IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $207,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $398.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.66 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.28.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.