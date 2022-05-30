Idavoll Network (IDV) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.38 or 0.01127929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.99 or 0.00455780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

