ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2383 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 92.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

ICL stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

