ICHI Trading Up 191.6% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $8.74 or 0.00028972 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded 191.6% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $41.46 million and $1.06 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 366.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,138.26 or 0.36919430 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00488001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008719 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,743,262 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.