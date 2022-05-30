IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will announce $124.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.03 million and the highest is $125.32 million. IBEX posted sales of $108.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $494.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.90 million to $495.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $542.05 million, with estimates ranging from $537.38 million to $546.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX remained flat at $$17.98 during midday trading on Friday. 17,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,193. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $332.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.69. IBEX has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

About IBEX (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.