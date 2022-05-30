i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.70.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.