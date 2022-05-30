Hyper Finance Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $10,348.07 and $13.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.73 or 0.04200385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00464326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

