Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Sold by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC decreased its stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450,120 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 6.74% of Hycroft Mining worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

HYMC stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $7,192,008.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

